Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 2,993 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

