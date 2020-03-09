Navellier & Associates Inc Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Navellier & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Shares of COST opened at $311.34 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

