Neonode (NEON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

