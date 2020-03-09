NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NTES has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie cut NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.46.

NTES stock opened at $336.21 on Thursday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

