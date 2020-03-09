New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NWHM stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.59. New Home has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Get New Home alerts:

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.14 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWHM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in New Home by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Home by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of New Home by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Home by 18,735.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.