Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

NR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $302.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

