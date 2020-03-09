News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.41. News has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that News will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in News by 636.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,027,000 after buying an additional 9,623,733 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth $54,094,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,257,000 after buying an additional 2,520,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in News by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,713,000 after buying an additional 1,644,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in News by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,105,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after buying an additional 1,506,399 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

