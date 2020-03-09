NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NEWTEK Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 69.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

