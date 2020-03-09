NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NEWT stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $361.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 69.37%. The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

