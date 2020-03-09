Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NXST has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

NXST stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.24. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 858,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,109,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,647,000 after purchasing an additional 636,305 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,802,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after purchasing an additional 135,977 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

