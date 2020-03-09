Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) Insider Charles Sweeney Buys 95 Shares

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney acquired 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £199.50 ($262.43).

Shares of NEXS opened at GBX 204 ($2.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 215.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 million and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nexus Infrastructure PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($3.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.20. Nexus Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

