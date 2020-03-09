Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $30.41 on Friday. Nidec has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

