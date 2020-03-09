NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $36.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Compass Point raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $157,571.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,878.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $208,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,822 shares of company stock worth $3,680,607 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

