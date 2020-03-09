Nomura Cuts BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $27.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective trimmed by Nomura from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $23.91 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

