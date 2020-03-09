Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of NDLS opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.53 million, a PE ratio of 228.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 787,859 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 201,785 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 71.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 306,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.