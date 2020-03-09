Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 190.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.50.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $174.60 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.