Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 746.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after acquiring an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,688,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,595 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

