Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $222.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

