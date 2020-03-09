Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730,080 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.76% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $94,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,369,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,005,000 after acquiring an additional 81,112 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,385,000 after acquiring an additional 651,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $27.10 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

