NPCoin (NPC) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $11,698.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052378 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

