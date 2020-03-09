NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires 10,056 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 357.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $102.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

