NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires 34,675 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,366 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HP by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

