NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires 57,382 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.68 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

