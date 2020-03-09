NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires Shares of 38,289 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 620,149 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,372 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Macquarie started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

NYSE SQ opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

