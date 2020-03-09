NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,357,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 201,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10,665.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.25 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

