NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys 1,424 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,625 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $361,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,938 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,296,745 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 291,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $330,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.