NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys 15,315 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $9.40 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

