NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $55.07 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $289.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.