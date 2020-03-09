NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 267.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $68.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

