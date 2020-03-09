NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4,230.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,490,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,772,000 after purchasing an additional 252,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $163.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.47 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

