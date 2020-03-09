NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $141,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,442,224. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $52.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

