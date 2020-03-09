NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.5% of NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $368.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

