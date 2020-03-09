NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Grows Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1,249.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.14. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

