NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.63.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $233.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

