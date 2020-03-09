NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,478,000 after acquiring an additional 269,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,848,000 after acquiring an additional 117,284 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $107.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.