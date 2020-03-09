NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $2.29 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.35.

Shares of DG stock opened at $158.38 on Monday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.