NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,209,000 after buying an additional 801,809 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,762,000 after buying an additional 661,380 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $276.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.83. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.03 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.95.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.