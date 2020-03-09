NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $3.37 Million Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 835.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 0.7% of NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Workday by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 301,656 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 15,837.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 256,569 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Workday by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,898,000 after acquiring an additional 218,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after buying an additional 186,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,766 shares of company stock valued at $83,868,534. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDAY opened at $158.68 on Monday. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $151.06 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

