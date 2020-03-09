NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.92.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $225.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.42. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

