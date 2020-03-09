NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 192.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $82.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

