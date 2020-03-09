NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Increases Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. G.Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,464 shares of company stock worth $3,131,948 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

