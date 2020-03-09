NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 0.8% of NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $218.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.17. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.20.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,643 shares of company stock worth $23,203,176. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

