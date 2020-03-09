NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.40 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,551 shares of company stock worth $12,965,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.