NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New Investment in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,185,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,065,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

FIVE opened at $96.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $148.21.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

