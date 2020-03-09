NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Lam Research accounts for 0.6% of NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $294.41 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,622 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,266 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

