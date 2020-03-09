NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

