NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases 15,200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 174.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 472.8% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 400,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,883,000 after buying an additional 71,160 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,246,000 after buying an additional 31,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

