NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases 3,450 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 131.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,137,000 after buying an additional 308,023 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,784,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $3,754,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,867,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,667 shares of company stock valued at $31,212,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $317.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.47 and a 200-day moving average of $283.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

