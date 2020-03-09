NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases 428 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,343 shares of company stock worth $4,346,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of GILD opened at $80.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.