NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases 44,098 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1,837.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.32.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $91.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.